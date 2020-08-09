Man arrested after woman dies during Cape Town land invasion protest

Cape Town - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young woman at a business in Kraaifontein in Cape Town during protests and attempts to illegally invade land in the area, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Sunday.

"The death of a 19-year-old Bloekombos [in Kraaifontein] woman is the subject of a police murder investigation after she was shot inside the premises of a trucking business on Saturday afternoon," SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

As the investigation continued, a 62-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Saturday evening for the alleged murder, Potelwa said.

The shooting incident followed ongoing protests linked to the demolition of illegal structures erected by land invaders by the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials on a piece of land in Kraaifontein.

It was alleged that at about 3pm on Saturday afternoon, a group of about 500 protesters stormed the business premises on the Old Paarl Road after a light delivery vehicle was set alight outside the truck depot, Potelwa said.