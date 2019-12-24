Cape Town - Police have arrested a man on charges of perjury and bribery after he first lied to cops and then tried to bribe them.
The man told cops he made up the story because he had “lost more than a half million rand belonging to his employer”.
Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says last Thursday, a man opened a case of armed robbery at Cape Town Central SAPS, claiming that he had been robbed by police officers of an amount of R560 000 and three cellphones.
“The complainant was interviewed on the same day and taken to the crime scene,” says Van Wyk.
“After further investigation, it was found that there is a CCTV camera mounted outside where the crime occurred and the footage was viewed and nothing could be seen of the incident that had been reported.”