Man arrested for lying about armed robbery, bribing police









Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels Cape Town - Police have arrested a man on charges of perjury and bribery after he first lied to cops and then tried to bribe them. The man told cops he made up the story because he had “lost more than a half million rand belonging to his employer”. Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says last Thursday, a man opened a case of armed robbery at Cape Town Central SAPS, claiming that he had been robbed by police officers of an amount of R560 000 and three cellphones. “The complainant was interviewed on the same day and taken to the crime scene,” says Van Wyk. “After further investigation, it was found that there is a CCTV camera mounted outside where the crime occurred and the footage was viewed and nothing could be seen of the incident that had been reported.”

Van Wyk says when the investigating officer confronted the complainant with his findings, the man changed his tune, admitting he had lied.

“He said he had made up the whole story and that he was never robbed because he had lost the money that was meant for his employer and opened a false case,” says Van Wyk.

“The suspect also tried to bribe the investigating officer with R10 000 to make the case disappear.

“He took the investigating officer to his house where money to the total of R247 000 was seized.

“The suspect informed the investigating officer that there was never R560 000.

“He stated he had made it all up to inform his employer he was robbed.”

