Man arrested in Cape Town for rape of 13-year-old girl

Cape Town - A 54-year-old man is due to appear in a Mitchells Plain court on Monday in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Colonel Andrew Traut said that the man was arrested on Friday in Strandfontein.

"The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain tomorrow. The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage."

The Criminal Procedure Act prevents police from naming the suspect in a sexual offence before a plea has been made in a court of law, Traut said.

South Africa has seen a renewed outcry against gender-based violence following a spate of attack on women and children as the country eased lockdown regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.