Picture: SAPS

Cape Town - Police said on Friday they have arrested a man walking along the shore at Melkbosstrand along the Cape West Coast carrying a bag containing R46 000 worth of illegal abalone. The 38-year-old man was taken to the local police station where the bag was found to contain 22 abalone in shells, and 132 without shells. He is due to appear in court next week.

Picture: SAPS





In a separate incident on Friday, police raided a warehouse in Gray Street in Paarden Island and discovered an illegal abalone factory.

"Numerous bags and containers filled with abalone, steel cooking pots, gas cylinders, scales, bags of salt and other items of equipment were seized."

At this point no arrests have been made, police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said.

Picture: SAPS





