Man arrested over 5 441 crayfish tails found in back of hearse

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – There have been some bizarre places in which people have tried to smuggle lobster or crayfish – like on a plane. A hearse can now be added to one of the more creative – albeit unsuccessful – ideas. No less than 5 441 smuggled crayfish tails were found in the back of a hearse in Gordon's Bay on Thursday, said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut. Thanks to a tip-off, the police alerted fisheries officials. A man has been charged after the crayfish tails – valued at about R54 100 – were found in a body bag inside the vehicle. In September, police seized crayfish worth R6.5 million along the N2 near Grabouw.

Two men were arrested after a total of 12 807 crayfish tails and 377 whole crayfish were found in a car during a stop-and-search operation

In March 2016, a passenger attempted to smuggle a giant lobster on a plane. It was found in carry-on baggage – packed in Styrofoam – during the X-ray process.

The passenger had been heading home to southern China from Australia. The tourist claimed he was bringing the live 3kg lobster home as a delicacy to enjoy with his family.

Sadly for him, the officials at Shanghai airport would have none of it and destroyed the man’s dinner plans — literally.

In February 2016, a video of live lobsters being jammed into a suitcase on a train in Hong Kong was shared on social media.

Two women are seen struggling to close the item of luggage after arranging the large and lively shellfish inside.

IOL