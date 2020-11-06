NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Picture: Supplied / SAPS
Picture: Supplied / SAPS

Man arrested over 5 441 crayfish tails found in back of hearse

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 36m ago

Share this article:

Cape Town – There have been some bizarre places in which people have tried to smuggle lobster or crayfish – like on a plane.

A hearse can now be added to one of the more creative – albeit unsuccessful – ideas.

No less than 5 441 smuggled crayfish tails were found in the back of a hearse in Gordon's Bay on Thursday, said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut.

Thanks to a tip-off, the police alerted fisheries officials. A man has been charged after the crayfish tails – valued at about R54 100 – were found in a body bag inside the vehicle.

In September, police seized crayfish worth R6.5 million along the N2 near Grabouw.

Two men were arrested after a total of 12 807 crayfish tails and 377 whole crayfish were found in a car during a stop-and-search operation

In March 2016, a passenger attempted to smuggle a giant lobster on a plane. It was found in carry-on baggage – packed in Styrofoam – during the X-ray process.

The passenger had been heading home to southern China from Australia. The tourist claimed he was bringing the live 3kg lobster home as a delicacy to enjoy with his family.

Sadly for him, the officials at Shanghai airport would have none of it and destroyed the man’s dinner plans — literally.

In February 2016, a video of live lobsters being jammed into a suitcase on a train in Hong Kong was shared on social media.

Two women are seen struggling to close the item of luggage after arranging the large and lively shellfish inside.

IOL

Share this article: