Man bust with 20 000 mandrax tablets in tog bag granted bail

Cape Town – The man who was arrested for being in possession of 20 000 mandrax tablets was granted bail at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.

Zinzi Hani, Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, said Henry Ugochukwu Muoghalu was arrested by members of the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team (Saneb) based in Bellville, in collaboration with Crime Intelligence. Muoghalu, a Nigerian national, was nabbed on the N1 highway. Hani said the team received information about a vehicle headed to Cape Town believed to be carrying a consignment of drugs.

“The information was operationalised with a tactical deployment. They later pulled over the vehicle on the N1 near Goodwood prison. “A search of the vehicle ensued and the members found 20 000 mandrax tablets concealed in a tog bag,” Hani said. She said the drugs have an estimated street value of R800 000.

The officers also seized the vehicle the suspect was driving, a silver Toyota. Hani said Muoghalu’s matter had been postponed until December 2 for further investigation. “Bail of R50 000 granted with stringent conditions,” Hani said.

