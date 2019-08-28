File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – PoIice attached to the Flying Squad arrested have arrested a 40-year-old male in Milnerton for possession of an alleged stolen motor vehicle, attempted murder and reckless and negligence driving. The incident occurred in Koeberg Road at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, police said.

Police officers were busy with patrols when they spotted a hijacked motor vehicle and a chase ensued after he had been pulled over.

"The suspect wanted to drive over an SAPS member after the vehicle was pulled over and a chase continued until the vehicle collided with five other vehicles and rolled. The suspect is expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court once charged," police said.

In an unrelated incident, vigilant Woodstock police officers were busy with patrols when they spotted a stolen vehicle on Monday in Woodstock.

"Police stopped a silver Polo Vivo. Upon searching it they found a 7.65 mm firearm with seven live ammunition and the vehicle was reported hijacked at Grassy Park," police said.

The four suspects, two males and two females aged between 24 and 34, are expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and the possession of a stolen vehicle.