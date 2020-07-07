Man commits suicide after killing partner, wounding daughter who laid rape charge

A man turned the gun on himself after he shot dead his 38-year-old partner, his partner’s 27-year-old visiting niece and attempted to murder his 16-year-old daughter.

The horrific incident took place at about 9pm last night at Malungane village next to Namakgale, outside Phalaborwa, in Limpopo, which was strongly condemned by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba.

A SAPS spokesperson said the man, who was reportedly employed at a mining company in Phalaborwa, was being sought by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit after his 16-year-old daughter, whom he shot and injured, earlier in the day opened a rape case against him.

The victim allegedly visited her father at Palesa Section, Namakgale, on June 13 and requested him to teach her how to drive a car.

After the driving lessons, they reportedly went to Namakgale complex and proceeded to a house at Palesa, where the alleged rape took place.