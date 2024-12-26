Man drowns at Fish Hoek Beach on Christmas Day

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed the death of one man who drowned at Fish Hoek Beach in Cape Town on Christmas Day. The incident took place as locals flocked to the beaches in the blistering heat just after 3pm.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the Simon’s Town duty crew and the City of Cape Town’s (CoCT) Water Rescue Network were alerted by lifeguards reportedly conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a local man on Fish Hoek Beach. “Lifeguards located and recovered the man from the water and initiated CPR after he disappeared under the water after jumping from rocks at Jagers Walk, near Fish Hoek Beach,” Lambinon said. He said Cape Medical Response, CoCT Law Enforcement officers, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, and the SA Police Services responded. NSRI Simon’s Town duty crew remained on alert.

“On arrival on the scene CMR paramedics, Law Enforcement, and Fire and Rescue Services paramedics, assisted the lifeguards continuing in extensive CPR efforts but after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted and sadly he was declared deceased.

“The body of the man has been taken into the care of police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an Inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man,” Lambinon said. In a separate incident, the NSRI confirmed the death of a young girl who drowned after having difficulty in the Camps Bay tidal pool in Cape Town.