Man finds girlfriend’s naked, beheaded body riddled with stab wounds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Strandfontein police are probing the grisly murder of a woman who was found stabbed and decapitated in a bush along Baden Powell Drive. The shocking discovery was made on Monday afternoon by a homeless man who claims it is the body of his long-time girlfriend. Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Sandy Schuter says cops were called to the bush opposite Strandfontein Pavilion, where the naked and decomposing body was found, just before 6pm. “It was a horrific scene as the body could be seen without the head,” says Sandy. “The head was later found in the bushes and her clothes were on the side. She had stab wounds to the abdomen, but the body was badly decomposed.”

Neels Tshabalala, 42, believes the dead woman is his girlfriend Patricia Williams, 40, who he says has been missing for nearly a month. Picture: Monique Duval

When the Daily Voice arrived on the scene, a group of homeless people had gathered around as the forensics team removed the body from the thick bushes.

Neels Tshabalala, 42, believes the dead woman is his girlfriend Patricia Williams, 40, who he says has been missing for nearly a month.

The heartsore man says he spent three weeks in Pollsmoor Prison after he was arrested for being in possession of half a mandrax pill. After his release, he came looking for Patricia.

Community Police Forum chairperson Sandy Schuter says cops were called to the bush opposite Strandfontein Pavilion, where the naked and decomposing body was found. Picture: Monique Duval

“I was arrested for a halwe (half a) pil and they sent me to Pollsmoor on 4 July. I came out on 29 July and was looking for her,” he explains

“I made a case at the station, but we never found her. (Monday) night I was walking through the bushes and saw dry blood and went to look.

“I saw the body and I knew it is her. Her clothes, a purple top and black tights were next to her. Her head was off and I think she was raped.

“I told the police and they said they will do tests to confirm.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity.

“An inquest case was registered for investigation. It’s unknown how long the body was laying there, it will be determined with the post-mortem,” he says

Sandy confirms that a missing person’s case was opened for Patricia: “A local fisherman contacted the CPF and told us they were approached by Neels for help on 14 August. We alerted the police station who immediately went looking for her.

“The following day Neels registered the missing persons case and further searches were conducted, but she could not be found.

“At this stage we have to wait on tests to confirm the identity, but we are shocked at this horrific murder.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Warrant Officer Andre Fransman on 082 469 3225.

Daily Voice