Man gets suspended sentence for R19m home loan fraud

Cape Town – Gerrit Erasmus, who tried to fleece Standard Bank through a multimillion-rand bond application, has received a suspended sentence.

The 62-year-old Erasmus had applied for a home loan worth R19 million from the bank in June 2019 using false credentials, including an identity document, the Hawks said.

The Cape Town Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team was alerted and he was immediately arrested. He was subsequently convicted of fraud by the Cape Town Regional Court

’’Following a plea agreement, the court has sentenced Erasmus to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of fraud and theft during the period of the suspension.

’’Additionally, he was given three years’ correctional supervision,“ the Hawks said yesterday.