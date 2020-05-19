Man hangs himself in police station holding cells

Cape Town - An investigation is under way after a man allegedly committed suicide in the holding cells at Manenberg Police Station on Sunday.

According to a source, the man was arrested in Heideveld for being in possession of tik and was placed in the cell pending a court appearance yesterday.

However, officers who were feeding those in custody, got a skrik on Sunday morning when they found him hanging in the cells.

The source says: “He was arrested for a pakkie (packet of) tik and was supposed to go to court but in the afternoon when they were feeding the people he took a stukkie (piece) of the fabric of the mattress and hung himself in the cell.

“He didn’t have shoelaces or a belt because that is confiscated before they are booked in.”