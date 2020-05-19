Man hangs himself in police station holding cells
According to a source, the man was arrested in Heideveld for being in possession of tik and was placed in the cell pending a court appearance yesterday.
However, officers who were feeding those in custody, got a skrik on Sunday morning when they found him hanging in the cells.
The source says: “He was arrested for a pakkie (packet of) tik and was supposed to go to court but in the afternoon when they were feeding the people he took a stukkie (piece) of the fabric of the mattress and hung himself in the cell.
“He didn’t have shoelaces or a belt because that is confiscated before they are booked in.”
Inquest
SAPS’ FC van Wyk confirmed the incident and said an inquest docket has been opened.
“An inquest case was registered for investigation after a 44-year-old man, who was arrested for the possession of drugs, was found deceased in the cells on Sunday at about 5.30pm,” he said.
“Circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.”
Acting station commander Colonel Sanele Zama confirmed the man used fabric from the mattress to hang himself.
“It was a suicide. He hung himself with the strap of the mattress. He took a strap out from inside the mattress which is strong and hung himself because he wanted out. But he was caught with drugs,” Zama said.Daily Voice