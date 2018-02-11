A man was killed and another was seriously injured when their car veered off the N7 and rolled close to the Bosmansdam Road off-ramp in Cape Town's northern suburbs on Sunday morning. Picture: ER24

Cape Town - A man was killed and another was seriously injured when their car veered off the N7 and rolled close to the Bosmansdam Road off-ramp in Cape Town's northern suburbs on Sunday morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just before 7am, both men were found to be trapped in the car, ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

The fire brigade and Metro EMS extricated the men using the jaws-of-life. SA paramedics and ResQ medics also assisted on the scene.

"Upon further assessment, it was found that the one man sustained fatal injuries and he was declared dead on the scene by ER24. The other man sustained serious injuries.

It was believed that a truck was also involved, but there was no damage to the truck and no injuries sustained. ER24 transported the injured man to Groote Schuur Hospital for further medical care, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency/ANA