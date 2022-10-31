Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 31, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Man killed in shoot-out with security guard at Table Bay harbour

Published 24m ago

Share

Cape Town – An alleged argument between two people at the Table Bay Harbour in the early hours of Sunday, has left one person dead.

Police said the shooting took place in Haul Road at about 1.30am on Sunday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twig, it was alleged that an argument between a security guard and a 40-year-old man had led to a shoot-out.

Both men were injured and taken to hospital. Police said the 40-year-old died in hospital.

Table Bay Harbour police are investigating.

More on this

Police have urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

In Mitchells Plain, two people were killed in shootings on Saturday.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot dead at the corner of Hugenot and Erice roads in Tafelsig at around 6pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Mitchells Plain police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.” said Twig.

In the second incident, a 34-year-old male was shot and killed in Santa Barbara Street, Tafelsig, on Saturday night at around 9pm.

In both cases the suspects fled and were yet to be arrested, he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police have urged anyone with any information about these shooting incidents to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCrime and courtsMurderShooting

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj