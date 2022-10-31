Man killed in shoot-out with security guard at Table Bay harbour

Cape Town – An alleged argument between two people at the Table Bay Harbour in the early hours of Sunday, has left one person dead. Police said the shooting took place in Haul Road at about 1.30am on Sunday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twig, it was alleged that an argument between a security guard and a 40-year-old man had led to a shoot-out. Both men were injured and taken to hospital. Police said the 40-year-old died in hospital. Table Bay Harbour police are investigating.

Police have urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. In Mitchells Plain, two people were killed in shootings on Saturday. According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot dead at the corner of Hugenot and Erice roads in Tafelsig at around 6pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Mitchells Plain police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.” said Twig. In the second incident, a 34-year-old male was shot and killed in Santa Barbara Street, Tafelsig, on Saturday night at around 9pm. In both cases the suspects fled and were yet to be arrested, he said.

Story continues below Advertisement