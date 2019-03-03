Cape Town - No sign has been found of a man believed to have gone missing at sea off Table View Beach on Saturday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Melkbosstrand duty crew were activated at 7.15pm to assist police on the scene at Table View Beach where a 27-year-old local man had been reported missing to police, NSRI Melkbosstrand duty coxswain Marius Hayes said on Sunday.