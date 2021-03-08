Man names his killer moments before he dies

Cape Town – A Tafelsig man, Isaac Bonzaaier, 59, was stabbed in the back but moments before he died managed to name his alleged killer whom cops have since arrested. Bonzaaier was on his way to buy cigarettes at a tuckshop close to his Flakkenberg Street home when he was stabbed by a man known to the family. Bonzaaier, who worked as an Aerial Cleaner at Spar DC, died in front of his house after four men brought him home injured. Bonzaaier’s 35-year-old niece says they tried to warn him about walking outside late at night, but he was adamant to get his cigarettes. “It was after 11pm, I told him to go sleep but he wanted to go buy his cigarettes and he left,” she says.

The murder scene in Leeukop Street, Tafelsig. Picture: Venecia Valentine

“Minutes later, someone came to knock on the door and told us my uncle was laying in the driveway and I heard a commotion outside.

“He was stabbed and he told us who the person is who stabbed him, die persoon is bekend vir mes steek (the person is known for stabbing people),” she adds.

The woman says she confronted the alleged stabber and he became violent, threw his beer in her face and attacked her.

Residents stopped the man from assaulting her and he walked away.

The woman says Isaac was a peaceful person who loved his alcohol and cigarettes.

“Everyone loved my uncle, he was fun and very comical.

“Police still found the bloody R50 note he had on him when he was going to the shop and his phone is gone, I don't know if they wanted to rob him.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Mitchells Plain SAPS were investigating a murder case following the stabbing incident in Leeukop Street in Tafelsig.

“A 27-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in court once charged.”

