Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said it is lending its full cooperation to the South African Police Service (SAPS) after a metro police officer shot dead a man who allegedly stabbed him twice the Mfuleni police station on Sunday.

The incident reportedly happened at around 11.30am as a metro police officer was registering a case docket at the police station.

The city in a statement explained that while the officer was doing this, a member of the public arrived.

"The man appeared agitated and indicated that he wants to be arrested. He turned to speak to the metro police officer, before taking out a knife and stabbing the officer twice in the chest and once in his left arm.

"The officer retaliated by discharging three rounds from his service pistol, fatally wounding the suspect. Two other civilians sustained wounds – both to the right foot – as a result of ricocheting bullets."

The Metro Police officer was treated at Bellville Melomed Hospital and the city confirmed that he will receive counselling as part of the City’s Employee Assistance Programme.

One of the two civilians wounded was transported to Tygerberg Hospital for treatment.

The city confirmed that SAPS and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) were both investigating the matter.

"The City will assist in any way possible to ensure that the investigation into this matter is expedited."

IOL