Picture: Ivandrei Pretorius/Pexels

Cape Town - A 34-year-old man was hospitalised after he was shot whilst jogging on Empire Street in Hout Bay, near Cape Town, on Wednesday morning. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 6:55am after the man had run to a nearby residence after the incident.

“The man was found seated inside. Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower back,” said Meiring.

The man was treated for his injuries and transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring added.

African News Agency/ANA