Cape Town - A man was stabbed to death at Clifton's 3rd Beach in Cape Town on Saturday night in an apparent roobery, Western Cape police said on Sunday. Another person was also stabbed and admitted to hospital, police said.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male (aged yet to be confirmed) are being investigated after he was stabbed to death 3rd Beach Clifton last night at around 21:30," police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"The victim’s friend was also stabbed and admitted to hospital. The suspects who attacked the victims during an apparent robbery are yet to be arrested."