Cape Town - Two men will appear in court in Cape Town next week charged with murder and rape in two separate cases, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

"Participating in efforts to address contact crimes in the province, Nyanga police ensured that two suspects, aged 53 and 20 years, will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday, 29 January 2018," Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"One suspect is facing a charge of murder and the other suspect a charge of rape. The suspects were arrested on 25 January 2018 in Samora Machel and Sweet Home Farms.

"The 53-year-old man had allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter this week while her mother was busy in the house. The suspect told the victim not to tell her mother but the girl ultimately informed someone close to her."

"The 20-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man during December 2017 in Sweet Home Farms. The victim died later in hospital," Rwexana said.

African News Agency/ANA