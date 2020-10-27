Man wearing a onesie nabbed after alleged robbery spree

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Cops have nabbed a man wearing a onesie who they say is notorious for robberies in Parkwood. The 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a woman and her two children in the area last Thursday. Grassy Park SAPS spokeswoman Captain Wynita Kleinsmit says: “Our members went to Montague Gift and the victim gave them the description of the suspect who is known for committing robberies in the Parkwood area. “When he was caught, officers retrieved a cellphone, Nike bag and cash which were taken from the victims and after searching, they found the imitation gun which was used during the robbery.” In another incident, cops busted suspects who allegedly robbed a barber shop in Grassy Park.

Kleinsmit says last Wednesday cops spotted a Toyota Avanza that had no number plates near a barber shop and when they approached the vehicle, the suspects fled.

“Vigilant Grassy Park Crime Prevention Unit observed the car at the shop on Lake Road, members went to the vehicle and as they were about to get out, the suspects sped off.”

She says the three suspects were caught and cops found a fake gun on them.

She adds that cops were informed that just before their arrival of a robbery at the barber shop.

“Four male suspects reportedly entered the shop at about 8pm on Wednesday.

“There were clients inside, the assistant; one of the suspects took out a firearm and demanded cellphones from the clients, the complainant and the assistant.

“They then took shoes, hair clippers, a 32-inch HiSense TV, three cellphones and cash.”

Kleinsmit says the suspects, aged 22 and 23, have been charged with business robbery.

Daily Voice