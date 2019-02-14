File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - A 50-year-old man accused of killing his 67-year-old neighbour with a hammer outside her home in Sedgefield in the southern Cape has been remanded after the Knysna Magistrate's Court denied him bail. The accused, Sean Kelly, allegedly killed Lorna Hampson with a hammer on the pavement outside her home on the evening of February 2.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said Kelly's bail application was heard in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and Thursday when the matter was postponed to March 29 pending further investigation.

"Minutes after the brutal attack on a 67-year-old victim, police arrested a 50-year-old man in connection to her death. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, who was later identified as Lorna Hampson, was attacked by the suspect who was armed with a hammer at about 20:00 on Saturday, February 2 on the sidewalk in front of her house at 16 Marigold Street, Sedgefield," said Pojie.

He said Hampson's body was found on the sidewalk, covered in blood. She had already succumbed to the injuries she sustained.

"An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the body to determine the possible cause of death. The motive for this attack is still being investigated. Two cases of malicious damage to property have also been added to the murder case after the suspect allegedly assaulted and damaged the vehicles of members of the public who were first responders to the scene," Pojie said.

