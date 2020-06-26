Man who allegedly killed girlfriend found dead in police holding cells

A man was found dead in police holding cells in Khayelitsha police station on Tuesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the incident where a 39-year-old suspect who was held at the cop shop for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death was found dead in holding cells.

She said the suspect had been arrested on Monday evening after the death of his 36-year-old girlfriend.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed they will be investigating the matter. The suspect was found dead in the holding cell on Tuesday afternoon.

Cola said according to preliminary observations, the cause of death is as a result of ligatures found around the neck of the deceased.