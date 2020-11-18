Man who had knife stuck in head back at work three days later

WARNING: Sensitive readers may find image disturbing. Cape Town – Last week a shocking video of a man with a knife stuck in his head went viral on social media. As more and more people shared the video, they wondered how and where it had happened, and whether the poor guy had survived. The Daily Voice tracked down the man and can reveal that the Mitchells Plain resident is alive and well and was back at work just three days after the freak incident. Christopher Harker, aka Haka, 38, is well known at the Rocklands Shopping Centre, where he works at T’s Liquor World – incidentally where the video was made.

The father of two says he was chilling in the centre’s parking area on 11 November when he felt something hit him against the head; little did he know it was a huge chef’s knife.

“A guy came out of nowhere, I felt a hard hit and started chasing him, then I realised I had a knife stuck in the right side of my head,” he explains.

“I slowed down when I realised I might harm myself further. I tried to pull the knife out, but others told me to leave it and wait for an ambulance.

“I sat down and waited for the ambulance to arrive. When they arrived, I got into the vehicle myself and could still call my family to tell them I was on my way to the hospital.

“I walked into the hospital myself and people were looking at me in shock.

Christopher only learnt about the video when the Daily Voice played it for him.

“Yoh, die (this) is amazing, I can’t believe I survived this. I didn’t even know the video was being shared. Someone told me a day later that the video was spread all over South Africa.”

Christopher now has four stitches above his right brow where the knife entered and was prescribed two pain killers a day.

Groote Schuur Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs confirmed: “He came in on 11 November to the Trauma Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital. He was discharged on 13 November.”

SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Mitchells Plain police are investigating an attempted murder case after a “stabbing incident at about 12.23pm in Caravelle Street, Rocklands, where a 38-year-old man was stabbed and injured by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested”.

It’s not the first time he has had a near-death experience.

“Three years ago, I was shot seven times and I was told that I was declared dead on the scene. My family saw me with a white sheet covering my body,” he recalls.

“I was lying in the rain in the street. I then got up and walked into the house I was lying closest to.

“The ambulance arrived and strapped me to a board and rushed me to hospital.”

Daily Voice