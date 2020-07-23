Man who raided cell towers across Cape Town jailed for 500 years
Cape Town - A Cape Town man was sentenced to 500 years' imprisonment on Wednesday by the Cape Town Regional Court after being found guilty of 25 counts of theft.
David Jenkins, 30, from Parklands, a suburb in Cape Town, pleaded guilty and entered into a sentence agreement with the State prosecutors.
Jenkins admitted that between January 11, 2018, and February 9, 2018, he drove around in his vehicle and stole broadband power lines (BPL) cards and BPKd cards from MTN cellular towers across the Cape Town area as well as the Boland area.
He also admitted to stealing small form-factor pluggable optical modules (compact media connectors that provide instant fibre connectivity for networking gear) from Cell C.
These cards provide internet users with high-speed internet, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.
Jenkins targeted MTN towers in the Dunoon, Table View, Paarl South, Paarl, Bellville North, Bellville, Parow, Strand, Lwandle, Mowbray, Hermanus, Hawston, Durbanville, Duinefontein, Melkbosstrand, Kraaifontein, Eersterivier, Goodwood, Athlone, Delft, Elsies River and Milnerton.
A total of R1.6 million (about US$96,000) worth of equipment was pilfered.
For the State, prosecutor advocate Ronelle Stone said: “There is a sharp increase in these types of offences in the jurisdiction of this court. The consequences of these offences are of a very serious nature and the punishment imposed should serve to protect the society.”
For each count, Jenkins was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, amounting to 500 years.
The court suspended seven years of each of the 20-year sentences. The sentences are to run concurrently, so Jenkins will effectively serve 13 years in prison.
African News Agency (ANA)