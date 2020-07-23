Man who raided cell towers across Cape Town jailed for 500 years

Cape Town - A Cape Town man was sentenced to 500 years' imprisonment on Wednesday by the Cape Town Regional Court after being found guilty of 25 counts of theft.

David Jenkins, 30, from Parklands, a suburb in Cape Town, pleaded guilty and entered into a sentence agreement with the State prosecutors.

Jenkins admitted that between January 11, 2018, and February 9, 2018, he drove around in his vehicle and stole broadband power lines (BPL) cards and BPKd cards from MTN cellular towers across the Cape Town area as well as the Boland area.

He also admitted to stealing small form-factor pluggable optical modules (compact media connectors that provide instant fibre connectivity for networking gear) from Cell C.

These cards provide internet users with high-speed internet, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.