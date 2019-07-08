Shakoor Roberts is standing trial for the murder of his mother.

Cape Town - The lawyer for murder suspect Shakoor Roberts has asked for access to a voice recording of his client allegedly confessing to murdering his mother, Gafsa Roberts, 61. The State last week revealed it was in possession of a cellphone voice recording which was made by a relative, Jamia Daniels.

Jamia took the witness stand on Thursday and will remain under oath while the authenticity of the recording is being verified.

It’s understood the recording contains both a confession and motive for the murder.

Prosecutors are set to prove that Roberts, 27, strangled his mother on 27 February 2015, washed her body and hid it in their wheelie bin.

Three days later, on 2 March, a neighbour found Gafsa’s body in the bin outside her home in Winterhoek Street, Tafelsig.

Before the discovery of her body Shakoor allegedly told family members that his mother had been picked up by US rapper Nicki Minaj to go on a trip to Kimberley.

Gafsa Roberts, 61, was strangled and her body was stuffed in a wheelie bin.

Merits

On Thursday, the State indicated it needed time to consult with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions about the merits of their case if the recording is admitted as evidence.

At the start of the trial, the DPP indicated their case is based on circumstantial evidence.

Shakoor’s lawyer, L. Boer, said they wanted clarity on the recording’s authenticity.

Magistrate Jwacu addressed the court: “From the evidence of Miss (Jamia) Daniels, the accused was present when she made a recording on her ... cellphone where allegedly admissions were made ... Now procedures ... need to be followed when dealing with such evidence.”

Gafsa’s relatives testified she had been afraid of her son and slept with a knife under her pillow.

The trial continues on 11 July.

