Man wounded in Milnerton drive-by shooting

Cape Town – A man has been seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting on Racecourse Road in Milnerton, says ER24. ER24 paramedics were parked at a nearby hospital when they heard the gunshots yesterday. They responded immediately, arriving on the scene at 1.46pm to find a light motor vehicle riddled with bullets, parked in the middle of the road against a truck.

’’A man was found lying inside the light motor vehicle. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several gunshot wounds, leaving him in a serious condition,’’ ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said. ’’The man was treated and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Mediclinic Milnerton for stabilisation. Shortly after, the man was transported to another hospital for further care. ’’The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.’’