Mandela Day: Support The Pebbles Project

Cape Town - Non-profit organisation, The Pebbles Project, which focuses on education and is aimed at enriching the lives of disadvantaged children and families, is seeking support this Mandela Day. The Pebbles Project works closely with families in the agricultural communities of the Western Cape.

Its approach is to look at the entire life of the child and the challenging circumstances in which they live to make a significant and lasting difference. Since their inception in 2004, The Pebbles Project impacted the lives of children and their families by providing support and intervention in five key areas: Education, Health, Nutrition, Community and Protection. Their areas of operation include Stellenbosch, Somerset West, Wellington, Citrusdal and the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley in Hermanus.

“It would be fantastic if you’d be willing to let your readers know that they can support us on Mandela Day,” the organisation told IOL. People can support The Pebbles Project in the following ways: * Make a donation/start a fundraising campaign on their GivenGain profile.

* Start a Facebook fund-raiser for The Pebbles Project. * Make a once-off R200 donation to Sponsor a School Pack for a Grade R child. * Make a once-off R200 donation to sponsor a child’s health for a month or pay R2 400 to sponsor a child’s health for a year.