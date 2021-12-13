Mandrax tablets valued at R68 940 seized in Mbekweni, Paarl

Cape Town – In a joint operation, Crime Intelligence and Mbekweni and Paarl East SAPS secured the arrest of a 34-year-old man in Mbekweni. According to a statement released, police officers were informed about drug smuggling in the Mbekweni area. Upon following up on this lead, the officers managed to seize 1749 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R68 940-00 and the subsequent arrest of the suspect.

It is not yet known whether or not the suspect was part of a drug syndicate operating in the area. “The suspect was alone when he was arrested. But we are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the case,” Colonel Andre Trout said. The suspect is expected to make his court appearance in Paarl,

In an unrelated matter, police members were busy with a search operation at premises on Saturday, at around 7:45am, in Jool Street, Bellville South. One of the members spotted an unknown man reaching for an object and drew his service pistol, and instructed the suspect to place the loaded 9mm firearm on the ground. The 32-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Once charged, he is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s court.