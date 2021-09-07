Manenberg mother who battled to work without a matric is now helping other adults to improve their education

Cape Town - A Cape Town mother who longed to complete her matric has made her dream a reality and is now spreading knowledge to others across the Cape Flats. Mother of three, Yumna Alexander, 35, from Manenberg said she had no matric and this made it difficult for her to get a job.

She told IOL she had always wanted to become a teacher but not having her matric qualification was a stumbling block. So she persevered and eventually completed her matric and is now a third year Bachelors of Education student. Having learnt from her own bitter experience, Alexander established the Hopeful Leaders Night School in Manenberg last year to help others improve their education. “I realised the importance of education. It all starts with oneself. If I didn’t experience it, I wouldn’t be able to help others. I know what others are experiencing and going through,” she said.

She was inspired to establish the school during an ICT course where the majority of students in a group of 10 - 12 people did not have their matric qualifications. Yumna Alexander at the registration of the Manenberg night school she established in 2020. Photo: Supplied “I realised the need in our community. I did my research, took information I gathered and sent out emails to various departments. I held open days at the local community centre and was so shocked to see the amount of people who pitched up. “We are sitting with another pandemic where children drop out of schools as early as Grade 6,” Alexander said.

The night school opened its doors on February 3, 2020, at the local independent school, The Leadership College, with 168 adult learners eager to complete their secondary schooling. The learners are in their 30’s, 40s and 50’s and come from areas such as Lotus River, Bonteheuwel, Heideveld and Lotus River, and pay R10 a lesson. Classes take place from Monday to Thursday and on Saturdays.

Alexander said people come from all over because they either lacked access to studies in their communities or it was just too expensive. “Where must people with no matric get money?” she asked. Founder, Yumna Alexander and pupil Rushana Peters who received her matric results in August. Peters from Hanover Park passed with a diploma pass. Photo: Supplied In February 2021, Alexander launched another night school at Crystal High School in Hanover Park, where they have 106 learners.

“I am proud to announce that at the Hanover Park night school we have had one bachelor’s pass, an overall 50% pass rate. The rest of the 50% of pupils are still to do three outstanding subjects and will get their results next year,” she said. All educators at the night school are qualified and teaching on a voluntary basis. Alexander said the R10 fees go towards transport costs for the educators as they come from areas such as Strandfontein and Kuilsriver.

“Some of the educators grew up in these communities and this is their way of giving back. Our educators are extremely passionate. “If we can get parents to realise the importance of education it would be a win. I know it won’t happen overnight but we’re hoping this will inspire them to show their children the importance of education,” she said. Due to Covid-19 and the restricted access of group gatherings, the Manenberg night school only has 80 pupils.

Alexander says the thirst for knowledge is great among communities. “We are hoping to open a night school in Bonteheuwel as people have been asking when we’re coming that way as they really want to do their matric. Expanding to the broader communities has always been on the cards,” she added. Mother of three, Rushana Peters, 33, from Hanover Park who passed her matric and got a diploma, expressed her gratitude to Alexander.

“I had always wanted to do my matric. I heard from my niece in October- November last year that the night school programme was coming to our area. I was so relieved because there were so many obstacles, especially getting in and out of the area “Doing my matric was extremely difficult but my husband helped me a lot and because of him I could complete my matric,” Peters said. She said it was stressful waiting for her results, however, she had never felt prouder when she passed.