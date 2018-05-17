CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town High Court sentenced 33-year-old Ashley Adams to 58 years imprisonment for murders he and an accomplice committed in Manenberg in Cape Town in November 2016, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Thursday.

On November 20, 2016, Adams shot and killed 16-year-old Claude Peters and 30-year-old Ashley Arendse in Lilian Court in Manenberg.

"Manenberg detectives assigned to the case pursued every avenue until the two suspects were apprehended. Adams was sentenced to 25 years for each murder, five years for the illegal possession of a firearm and three years for the illegal possession of ammunition [on Wednesday]," Western Cape SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said

Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Elvis Jula welcomed the sentence and applauded both the investigation and prosecution teams.

"Lieutenant General KE Jula said that the Manenberg community will be safer with Adams serving his jail time," said Traut.

Adams accomplice will go on trial on October 8.

African News Agency/ANA