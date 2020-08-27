Manenberg top cop slams Justice department for releasing alleged gang hitman on R1.5k bail

Cape Town - Manenberg police are angry with the Justice Department after an alleged gang hitman was released on just R1 500 bail while facing murder charges. Station commander Brigadier Sanele Zama said detectives were shocked on Tuesday when a magistrate at Athlone Magistrate’s Court granted bail to a suspect who was arrested for emptying a magazine on a 19-year-old man in July. According to police, Mustakim Scullard, 20, an alleged hitman for the Americans, walked up to two rival gang members and shot both of them. While a 34-year-old victim escaped, the 19-year-old tripped and fell and Scullard, armed with a firearm with an extended magazine, stood over him and fired 16 shots in his chest at close range. According to police, Mustakim Scullard, 20, an alleged hitman for the Americans, walked up to two rival gang members and shot both of them. Picture: Daily Voice

Zama said cops went on the hunt for the alleged hitman after he was identified by witnesses and two days later he was arrested in Nellie Court with a 9mm pistol and 16 live rounds.

The top cop said detectives opposed the bail application and brought a strong case, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“We were left very frustrated by the justice system,” said Zama.

“This is a guy who fired 16 shots into his victim, that shows intention to kill. Then when he gets arrested he is found with a firearm and 16 rounds of ammunition.

“We fought to have him stay inside because of the danger he poses to the community. Residents will turn around and blame us for this, what if he had shot an innocent person?

“The magistrate thought because it was the perpetrator’s first offence he should be given a chance to prove himself.”

The Justice Department did not respond to queries for comment.

