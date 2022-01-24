Manenberg woman nabbed for selling puppies in the height of Cape Town’s scorching weekend

Cape Town’s amended Animal Keeping by-law was in full effect, as a woman was arrested for illegally selling puppies during the height of the City’s scorching temperatures on Saturday. A Manenberg woman, with a minor, was found selling puppies on the sidewalk of Cape Town’s CBD, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said.

The puppies reportedly had no access to water or shade, as temperatures reached the 40°C mark. Cape Town’s Law Enforcement took the woman into custody – to be charged with animal cruelty and the illegal sale of animals – after being alerted by the SPCA. Meanwhile, the Department of Social Development was called to oversee the minor’s safety and SPCA’s chief inspector Jaco Pieterse seized seven puppies in the woman’s possession.

The seven puppies were hydrated, fed and vaccinated, and are currently at the SPCA’s facility in Grassy Park. If the puppies pass their clinical assessment, they will be placed for adoption. “We urge the public not to buy puppies from hawkers. This is not only illegal, but encourages the illegal trade,” Pieterse said. In December last year, the City of Cape Town passed and published the amended Animal Keeping by-law, which was lauded by a number of animal welfare organisations, such as the Animal Welfare Society of SA, Mzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha, and the SPCA, to name a few.

Particularly, Section 13 subsection 17 stood out for the SPCA, as it involves the unauthorised sale of animals in public spaces, markets, and online through social media platforms. “Puppy Hawkers have little or no regard for the welfare of animals, who are merely commodities of trade,” the SPCA said at the time. “The individuals rely heavily on animal-loving communities, who will do anything to rescue a puppy – regardless of the cost. Do not be emotionally blackmailed!” the animal welfare organisation added.