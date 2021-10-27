Man’s R2.4m fraud spree ends in jail after credit card owners disputed transactions

Cape Town – Alain Mukamba was arrested for credit card-related fraud in 2014. Subsequently, he appeared in the Bellville Specialised Commercialised Crimes Court, was granted bail and never showed up for follow-up court dates. On Tuesday, however, the 34-year-old was sentenced to an effective seven years’ prisonment after he was convicted on a count of conspiracy to commit fraud, three counts of fraud, contravention of the Electronic Communication and Transactions Act and a count of money laundering, Westrn Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in a statement.

Mukamba had swiped cloned cards and his fraudulent activities earned him R2.41 million, but when two credit card owners disputed transactions, the net closed in on the Congolese. On first being arrested on October 30, 2014, police had searched Mukamba’s residence and seized a Standard Bank speed point (point of sale devices) card machine; 30 speed point slips for Pafos Restaurant and Bar, and a menu for the restaurant; 16 banks cards; company registration documents for Mavangwe Sisanda Trading (PTY) Ltd, and a share certificate in Mavangwe’s name; company registration documents for Nomaphelo Mabayi (PTY) Ltd T/A Nom Meat and Fish Wholesale; a laptop; cellphones; and brand-new clothing items from a high-end child boutique still with price tags. During the trial the prosecutor, advocate Esmeralda Johnson, had told the court Mukamba had recruited Sisanda Mavangwe, who in turn had recruited Nomaphelo Mabayi.

Mavangwe and Mabayi entered into a plea and sentencing agreement in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Part of the agreement was that they testified against Mukamba. The women had registered private companies, then guided them to open bank accounts. The duo opened bank accounts with Capitec, Standard Bank, Nedbank and ABSA, providing fake personal details, including residential addresses and contact numbers. Mukamba then ordered them to order speed points from the banks. The women had also lied when opening business accounts, with Mavangwe claiming to be a director of Pafos Restaurant and Bar, while Mabayi claimed to be a director of Noma Meat and Fish Wholesale.

When the devices were delivered to the two women, they were passed on to Mukumba. On September 25, 2014, a transaction of R4 750 was processed through a speed point in favour of Pafos Restaurant and Bar from an ABSA bank card. The card owner, Samantha Volschenk, disputed the transaction. On October 15, 2014, another transaction of R4 770 in favour of Pafos Restaurant and Bar was processed. This transaction was also disputed by the card owner, Stephen Caradoc-Davies.