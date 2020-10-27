Marina da Gama man, 71, held over wife’s alleged murder

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A Marina da Gama resident has been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife. The 71-year-old man was arrested after being discharged from hospital for a bullet wound to the stomach. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Tuesday: “Muizenberg police arrested a 71-year-old man (yesterday) morning on a charge of murder. “The suspect was arrested at a medical facility at the time of his discharge at 9.30am and he is due to make a court appearance once he has been charged for murder. “In addition to the murder charge, firearm-related charges are also under investigation against him.”

The 71-year-old had been in hospital since sustaining a bullet wound to the stomach in the early morning on October 17.

He was found lying outside their home while his wife, 66, had died from stab wounds.

Speaking from his hospital bed, the man had told Weekend Argus they were attacked by two men in their home.

His wife was stabbed in the head and back and was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

“I’m in quite a bit of pain from the bullet in my stomach, from what I understand it went right through me,” he said.

“I did not know about my wife, and I was only told when I was in the hospital what happened to her. It was quite a shock.

“I don’t remember much. It is all a blur. I do remember being shot; there was a scuffle for the gun.

“There were two people in the house, but non-descriptive.”

ER24, which responded to the scene shortly after 4am, said: “She was declared dead on arrival and he was in critical condition and was treated with advanced life support interventions by Metro EMS before being transported to a private hospital for further care.”

In January 2002, Tony Adlington, 42, bludgeoned his three children to death, attacked his wife with a blunt end of the same axe before killing himself at their Marina da Gama home.

IOL