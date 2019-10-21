Many learners place very little emphasis on studying for a language exam – after all, we use language every day so how difficult can an exam be, right? Wrong!
Cindy Glass, Owner and Co-Founder of Step Up Education Centers says: “Language exams can be challenging in that the subject is multi-faceted. Senior learners are required to write three language papers: Transactional Writing, Comprehension and Language skills and Literature.
"A lack of adequate preparation will most certainly lead to extreme stress, anxiety and worse, possible failure. Furthermore, achieving a pass in language is a progression requirement for every grade. This alone should be adequate motivation to understand the necessity of putting in the effort to prepare for a language exam.”
She gives some great tips to help you prepare for your language exams:
* Transactional writing: It is absolutely essential that you practice the correct layout for the writing choices. For example: Do you know how to set out a formal letter, an email, a speech or an obituary? Do you know how to plan and structure an argumentative or narrative essay? Practice examples from past exam papers.