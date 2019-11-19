File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - Police in Mossel Bay have arrested a Grade 12 pupil over the rape of a Grade 11 girl at a party at the weekend. According to police, the incident was filmed on a cellphone camera and the footage was shared with several children from the school.

The 17-year-old Matric pupil, who is one of three suspects, was arrested on Monday night and made his first appearance at the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

It is believed the girl fell asleep after drinking at the party. When she woke up, she discovered that she was undressed and had been raped. A friend showed her the footage of the incident.

"The school was informed of the alleged incident yesterday morning and have made contact with the police. The allegations are extremely concerning and support will be made available to the victim on request," said Director of Communications at the Western Cape Education Department, Bronagh Hammond in a statement.