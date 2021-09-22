Matric pupils rob Bolt driver in Cape Town

Four knife-wielding matric pupils from a Cape Town school were arrested in class after they robbed a Bolt driver during a trip last week. The 50-year-old man says he has been left traumatised after the four matric learners from Vista High School allegedly beat him up and stole his valuables.

The father of two, who asked not to be named, says he fears for his life after the boys were granted bail at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when I got a request for a trip from the Cape Town CBD to Khayelitsha,” he explains. “I was sceptical but when I saw it was school children, I thought it was fine.

“During the trip they told me they are writing exams and need to go to a friend’s house to study.” He says in Khayelitsha, they told him to end the trip and while busy on his cellphone, he was attacked. BEATEN AND HELD AT knifepoint: 50-year-old victim went to Vista High School in Bo-Kaap. Picture: Monique Duval “Three were at the back and one was sitting in the front passenger seat.

“One of them got out and shouted that I must give my phone and that is when the knives came out and they tried to stab me,” he says. “They kicked and hit me and I gave my phone, my wallet and they took the car keys and ran into Llitha Park. “They threw the keys in the sand and I ran to get it and drove away.”

He reported the case to Khayelitsha police but went to the school the next day. “I told the principal what happened and he told me to come back at 10am as they were writing exams. I came back with the police and the principal made all the children take off their masks and I identified two of them. “Those two told the police who their friends were and during a search, they found knives again on them.

“They even found my phone that they sold to one of their classmates.” SAPS’ Wesley Twigg, confirms the arrests and says the four suspects, all aged 18, were charged with robbery and released on bail. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says the four pupils will complete their exams.

“The learners will continue to write assessments and tests, as well as the exams. “The SGB [School Governing Body] is to determine a way forward with regards to disciplinary action against the learners,” she says. The driver says he will never pick up school children again: “I am so fearful and cannot believe that children are behaving like criminals.