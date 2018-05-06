Cape Town - Under-fire Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Monday announced she would file criminal charges against two Democratic Alliance (DA) members who reportedly shared a fraudulent 'De Lille exposed' post on social media.

Earlier on, reports emerged that a document shared by senior DA members on Facebook detailing alleged breaches made by the embattled mayor was a fake and not official content issued by the party.

According to News24, DA deputy Chief Whip Mike Waters and National Council of Provinces MP Bronwynn Engelbrecht posted a document listing alleged breaches made by de Lille relating to MyCiti bus tenders.

The document is then signed by the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) Thembekile "Kimi" Makwetu.

The AG's spokesperson Africa Boso has since denied that Makwetu signed the purported document, or had any knowledge on the origins of the document.

Boso also told the news site that the AG's municipal findings would only be released later this month.

De Lille has since taken to social media to indicate that she will be laying charges against the duo for sharing the post.

"I will also lodge a formal complaint against the named DA members with the FLC," she said in a tweet.

In light of this information, I will be laying criminal charges against those who shared the fraudulent post. I will also lodge a formal complaint against the named @Our_DA members with the FLC. https://t.co/UkTmLMVani — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 7, 2018

The DA meanwhile, also clarified that the shared document was indeed not official content and had never been shared on the party's social media platforms.

"More importantly, this fake letter has never been used as the basis for any disciplinary matter between Patricia de Lille and the party," the party's Deputy Chairperson of Federal Council Natasha Mazzone said.

"It is unfortunate that a fake news post which makes use of the Auditor General’s signature has been shared as authentic content by many who have fallen prey to fake news on social media platforms."

Mazzone further said: "The damning findings against Ms De Lille which were presented by the AG to the City of Cape Town as part of his audit opinion are contained on our official website and are accurate.

"The DA is confident that this now clarifies that all content shared on our official party platforms is accurate and authentic."

IOL