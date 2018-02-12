Cape Town - Parliament on Monday denied reports it had rejected a request from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to bring forward the debate on their latest motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to this week.

Rather National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete was consulting on the request and had communicated this to the party, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli said.

"In the letter to [Julius] Malema and the attorneys of the EFF, Mbete said she was currently consulting on the request to reschedule the motion and would revert after this.

"The rules of the National Assembly entailed consultation with relevant structures, including the Chief Whip of the Majority Party and the Leader of Government Business."

Reports that the speaker had rejected the EFF’s request are, therefore, false, Tsenoli said.

The motion had originally been scheduled for February 22.

Earlier on, reports emerged that Mbete had turned down the party's request to bring forward the debate.

"The speaker has responded in the negative," an opposition source said.

Malema, at a media briefing, later revealed that the party was still waiting for a reply from the speaker.

"If Baleka has not responded to the EFF letter of bringing forward motion of no confidence by tomorrow (February 13), the EFF is going to launch an urgent application in court because we are in a crisis...," said Malema.

Additional reporting by ANA