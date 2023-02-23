Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s health unit is encouraging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated as a measles outbreak has been declared in the Cape Metro. This comes after the National Institute for Communicable Diseases issued an alert of a measles outbreak in the Cape Metro district.

In line with the World Health Organization (WHO) International Health Regulations, an outbreak is defined as the occurrence of three or more confirmed measles cases in a health facility, district, or sub-district within one month. City’s Mayco member for community services and health, councillor Patricia Van der Ross says the province had four laboratory confirmed measles cases from January 24 to February 17, and as such an outbreak has been declared. “There is currently a national measles vaccination campaign under way to curb the measles outbreak, which kicked off after an outbreak in five other provinces.

“Children between the ages of six months and 14 years and 11 months will receive an additional measles vaccination at public schools, crèches and City clinics. “Since February 6, 168 056 measles vaccines have been administered across the province to children in this age group,” Ross said. She further said City Health staff were visiting public schools and crèches to drop off measles campaign pamphlets and consent forms.

“Parents and caregivers are urged to complete the consent form for their children as they cannot be vaccinated without consent. Children can also be taken to their nearest clinic for vaccination. “The measles vaccine is very effective at preventing measles, and with a declared outbreak, it is our duty to ensure our children are protected,” Ross said. She also said if a child was absent from crèche or school on vaccination day, parents or caregivers can take the child to their nearest clinic where additional measles vaccine will be administered.

“Currently, children receive the first measles vaccination at the age of six months and the second one at 12 months, as part of the national immunisation schedule. “However, some children do not receive these vaccinations for a host of reasons. The result is that, every few years there is an outbreak, sometimes even a full-blown epidemic. “Measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person. Persons of any age who are not vaccinated and have not had previous infection can get measles,” Ross added.

Ross said anyone who shows symptoms should be taken to their nearest clinic or general practitioner so that the diagnosis can be confirmed with a blood test. The symptoms include high fever, rash, runny nose, cough, red and watery eyes. Ross added that the vaccine was safe and provided lifelong immunity against the disease and it can protect children from serious complications such as diarrhoea, dehydration, middle ear infection, brain infection (encephalitis), blindness and even death.