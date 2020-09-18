MEC condemns murder of police officer in Khayelitsha driveway

Cape Town – The Western Cape MEC for community safety has condemned the murder of a Cape Town police officer. In a statement released on Friday, Albert Fritz said Sergeant Thabile Mapoma, 43, was off-duty when he was murdered while sitting in his vehicle in his driveway in Cula Street, Harare, in Khayelitsha. Fritz has called on members of the public to come forward with information to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in its investigation. “I condemn the shooting of Sergeant Mapoma in the strongest terms. “It is a tremendous loss for this province that Sergeant Mapoma, who had served SAPS for 19 years and who was stationed at the Harare police station in Khayelitsha, has been killed.

“I wish to commend and commemorate him for his significant service to the province,” Fritz said.

Fritz said Mapona leaves behind his wife and four children and further extended his heartfelt condolences to Mapona’s family.

“No child should have to grow up without a father,” Fritz said.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, a case of murder is being investigated and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

“I have been informed that SAPS are investigating the matter and call anyone with information that could assist SAPS to immediately come forward either by visiting your local SAPS, calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or using the tip-off function on the MySAPS application,” Fritz added.

This comes on the day Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot dead in his car on arriving at his home in Gearing Road, Bishop Lavis, shortly after 3pm.

African News Agency (ANA)