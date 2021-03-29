MEC lauds arrest of 10 suspects who kidnapped Bellville businessman

Cape Town – Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz has welcomed the arrest of 10 suspects for the kidnapping of a Bellville businessman. The suspects were arrested on Saturday night following the robbery and kidnapping of a 47-year-old businessman from Bellville on Thursday morning. Four armed suspects allegedly robbed the victim of a large amount of cash and their cellphone. After a case of robbery and kidnapping was opened at the Bellville police station, SAPS followed up on crucial leads, which led to the Nyanga address where the victim was being held, Fritz said. The suspects, aged between 20 and 30, have been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, and were due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today. ’’The victim had been approached by four armed suspects on Voortrekker Road at 9:50 on Thursday morning and was robbed of a large amount of cash and their cellphone,’’ Fritz said.

’’SAPS in the Western Cape reported that members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), with Bellville detectives, the hostage negotiation team and crime intelligence, closed in on a house in Nyanga and rescued the victim.

“Let this arrest serve as a reminder to anyone engaging in related illicit activity such as business-related kidnappings and extortion. You will be caught, and you will be prosecuted.

’’I commend the various units involved in these arrests on their efforts to apprehend those involved and return the victim home to his family.

“Anyone with information on organised crime in the province is urged to report such to SAPS. Only by reporting these activities can we begin to crackdown on them.

’’Reports can be made anonymously by calling the SAPS extortion hotline on 021 466 0011.”

