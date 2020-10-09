MEC outraged by shootings in Hanover Park, Joe Slovo and Ravensmead

Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz expressed his outrage on Friday at the spate of mass shooting incidents across the Cape Town metropolitan area. Fritz said in a statement “gangsters and criminal elements cannot be allowed to continue exploiting and terrorising our communities”, with residents feeling trapped in their homes as gangsters engage in shooting outside. Over the past week, there have been reports of mass shooting incidents in Hanover Park, Joe Slovo (Milnerton) and Ravensmead. The seriousness of the issue has led to Fritz setting up a meeting with provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata on Wednesday. “The spate of shooting incidents that we have seen across the province over the past week is completely unacceptable. Gangsters and criminal elements cannot be allowed to continue exploiting and terrorizing our communities as we have seen,” Fritz said.

Hanover Park

“I have received numerous reports from members of the public expressing that local SAPS are not responding to call-outs. Community members feel trapped in their homes as gangsters shoot outside.

’’This is not acceptable behaviour by SAPS officials and I call on residents who have experienced such inefficiencies to report such to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman,” said Fritz.

“In the midst of these difficult times, I visited Hanover Park and Philippi police station today and met with the ward councillor and the station commander to discuss the spate of shootings.

“Previously this week, I condemned the shooting incident which killed a 28-year-old man and injured seven people, who were subsequently taken to hospital in Galilee Court. I also conveyed condolences to the chairperson of the Nyanga CPF, who also lost his brother in a separate shooting incident.”

Ravensmead

“Yesterday, I received news that the brother of cricketer Vernon Philander was shot and killed in a street in Ravensmead. At just 32 years old, Tyrone Philander’s life was cut short. I extend my heartfelt condolences to friends and family on this loss,” Fritz said.

“According to SAPS, Ravensmead SAPS Crime Prevention Unit members acted swiftly on information from a community member about a person in possession of a firearm at a premises in 8th Avenue, Ravensmead, on Wednesday night and arrested a 33-year-old suspect. I commend Ravensmead SAPS on these steps to ensure the safety of residents.

“SAPS explained that officers received information and searched the suspect as per the description provided and found him to be in possession of a pistol and magazine with seven rounds of ammunition.

’’The firearm will be sent for ballistic test to see if it could be linked to the commission of other crimes. Once charged the suspect will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.”

Joe Slovo

“I was further outraged when I received information of a shooting which took place on Thursday evening in Joe Slovo. SAPS have informed my office that Milnerton detectives have launched a manhunt for the six suspects who allegedly shot and killed five people.

’’It is reported that there were two scenes at which the shootings and killings took place.

“Violent crime cannot be norm in our society. I call on members of the community who have knowledge of these incidents to immediately come forward and report it to their local SAPS station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the tip-off function on the MySAPS cellphone application.”

IOL