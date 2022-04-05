Meet Cape Town’s 14-year-old autistic artist

Cape Town – April is Autism Awareness Month and this Cape Town teen is set on changing the narrative. Clayden Botes, 14, of Kalk Bay, is a self-taught artist and hopes to become a digital animator when he grows up.

Speaking to IOL, his mother, Antoinette Botes, 49, said Clayden was diagnosed with autism at the age of six. “Clayden cannot read or write and during his school career and was constantly bullied and teased by children and teachers. Clayden and his mother Antoinette Botes have started Claydens Designs. Picture: Antoinette Botes “When Covid-19 hit, I lost my job and if I look at it now it seems to have been a blessing in disguise,” Antoinette said.

Clayden has always been creative. At the age of three or four he started designing small towns made of Lego. During his time at school he started drawing. Clayden Botes, 14, is an autistic self-taught artist from Cape Town. Picture: Antoinette Botes Clayden drew to cope with the stress he experienced at school, Antoinette said. “When I took him out of school and all the stress and bullying came to an end he blossomed from good to brilliant.”

She used to post her son’s art on Facebook and received a good response. However, she had to find a way to earn an income and one of her friends suggested she print Clayden’s art on T-shirts. It was at then, in August 2020, that Claydens Designs was born.

Clayden Botes, 14, is an autistic self-taught artist from Cape Town. Along with canvases, he also has a bedding range. Picture: Antoinette Botes The talented teen also won a design competition for Marmite and the limited edition packaging is expected to be launched in June/July. The mother-and-son team have since started selling canvases and launched a bedding range as well as leggings. “We have also now started with a range of pants. We are expanding his brand,” Antoinette said.

Clayden Botes, 14, an autistic self-taught artist from Cape Town, with an item from his bedding range. Picture: Antoinette Botes “Drawing has also been fun for me,” Clayden said. “When I started with my art, I used to get my inspiration from YouTube. But now, when something comes to me I just jump into it. Other times I take time to plan.” Clayden is offering a special on all canvas and bedding items for Autism Awareness Month.

“To those out there, don’t let people judge you because you are different. Autism is not a disability, it is a neurological condition. Clayden Botes, 14, an autistic self-taught artist from Cape Town, with one of his creations. Picture: Antoinette Botes “Do not judge a child by the cover, instead, get to know the child. “No matter if the child has autism, they are still a person.

“Autism is not a disability, it is just a different ability,” Clayden said. Antoinette feels people are too quick to label children and make them conform to society’s expectations. She believes people should do what is best for their child and not society.