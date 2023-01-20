Meet the Cape Flats’ Billy Elliot set to take New York by storm

Cape Town - A Cape Town teen who has been dubbed the Billy Elliot of the Cape Flats and was awarded a scholarship at the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York needs your assistance. Faahkir Bestman, 19, from Hanover Park discovered his love for dance at the age of three.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to IOL from New York, Bestman said he started dancing at a youth development programme in the area which was set up to keep children from the streets. While he has been exposed to many genres and dances ballet, contemporary, Spanish and Jazz, he said his dance genre of preference was contemporary. “The area where I come from is quite unsafe because of all the gangsterism. I was dancing with the youth development for approximately five years and then it had to close down because it was too expensive to keep it going.

“After a year, Elizabeth, the lady that was in charge of the youth development came to my granny’s house and asked if I would like to dance again. “She brought a form that I should fill out for a school in Athlone which is called Eoan Group,” Bestman said. A young Faahkir Bestman pictured in 2017, training at the Eoan Group School of Performing Arts at the The Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone. File Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) He and his three siblings were reared by his grandmother who he described as “supper supportive”.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2018, tragedy struck the family when his sister, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, died. Bestman signed up for modern dancing at the school at the age of nine and said he was extremely excited to start dancing again. While at the school, he says his teacher invited the school principal, Abeedah Medell to watch him perform.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was here that Medell asked Bestman if he was interested in doing ballet. He was also offered a full scholarship at the school. “The Eoan Group and the youth development programme are my fundamental blocks to where I am now,” he said. At the age of 12, Bestman won the inaugural Christopher Kindo scholarship which saw him jet off to the National School of Arts in Johannesburg.

In Grade 9, Intocase SA selected him for its bursary programme and covered all his high school expenses. And while Grade 12 is a stressful time for any school pupil, just before his final matric exams, Bestman was awarded a scholarship to attend the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York. While this was met with overwhelming emotions, the reality of having to sustain himself and any other expenses which may come along, hit home.

The Johannesburg Youth Ballet (JYB) thus started driving and managing a fundraising campaign for Bestman on BackaBuddy to ensure he has everything he needs for his time at the Joffrey Ballet School. Funds raised will cover visa and passport costs, his return flights to New York, his medical insurance, clothing and dance gear, bedding and cooking utensils for his residence, as well as a small amount of pocket money for his stay. Since the launch of the campaign, more than R90 000 has been raised with kind contributions from 81 donors, towards his fundraising target of R150 000.

“When I dance I feel like I’m expressing how I feel, how the music makes me feel and that can be happy, sad etc but I always get excited to dance,” Bestman said. It is his dream to dance for many dance companies across the world as he believes one is always learning and the exposure to different dance styles, teachers and choreographers could only allow him to grow in his craft. When asked how his experience in New York is, he said: “New York is cold at the moment, it is quite a shock to the body, but it is extremely beautiful here. This is definitely a journey I dreamt of and there are many more”.

Artistic director of the JYB, Mark Hawkins said while there are many talented dancers all over, finding talent and passion such as Bestman is rare. “"There are many talented young dancers who want to make a career out of dance, but it is perhaps once or twice in a lifetime that someone with Faahkir's talent, commitment, passion, and focus to achieve despite adversity crosses your path. “I feel honoured and privileged to have worked with Faahkir on his dance journey.

“I have seen his growth as an artist in all genres of dance. He is eager to learn, takes and applies corrections, and is passionate about everything he does. He is a bright and humble young man, with incredible stage presence, that I know is destined for greatness,” Hawkins said. As the appeal for more donors to come on board to support Bestman on his journey continues, the JYB said additional funds raised by this campaign will be used to establish: The Bestman Bursary, to assist other young dancers in reaching their dreams. According to Bestman, who exudes humbleness, he believes anything is possible if the work is being done.