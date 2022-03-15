Meet the Cape Town barber who launched his own hair product line

Cape Town - A Cape Town barber who has proven he is one of the best in the country, recently launched his own product line and is hoping his brand becomes a reputable brand among his industry peers and customers. Amien Hare, 29, from Morgan’s Village in Mitchells Plain is the 2019 winner of the Bump Patrol’s Battle of the Barbers Super Slick competition among 80 barbers from around the country.

At the time of his win, it was his wish to open his own barbershop. However, as Covid-19 hit the nation, the father of three had to focus on other areas but soon found a way to bring his own store to life. “I built on a section of my house and opened my own shop, The Kingsman Fade,” he told IOL proudly.

Amien Hare is set on becoming a success and making his product line a household name. Picture: supplied Hare has been cutting hair since the age of 13 and was only barbering part-time. “I always used to be a barber part-time as a hobby. However, when I got married nine years ago and I struggled to find a job I went into this full-time. “Barbering is not just a thing for me, it’s a legacy. My grandfather, my father, and his brothers all used to cut hair and this is where I picked up the skill,” Hare said.

The devoted family man has taken it a step further and has launched his very own product line of shampoo and conditioners named: The Kingsman Fade. Amien Hare is set on becoming a success and making his product line a household name. In 2019 he won one of the most coveted barber competition in the country. Picture: supplied Hare hopes his products can become an industry favourite and household name. His products include aloe vera, tea tree mint, argon, caffeine and cannabis, and avocado and honey -infused shampoo and conditioners, along with Brazilian treatments.

“I have someone mixing the chemicals for me and the products are available from my store at 46 Avon Road, Morgan’s Village. “I hope to expand the products to others in the industry and customers can purchase the products any time,” he adds. Hare is busy completing his trade test and by March 22 will be a qualified barber serving his community with the best cuts.

