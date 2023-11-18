Melinda French Gates delivers 13th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

The 13th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture, presented by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, is poised to shine a spotlight on peace, healing, and courageous leadership. This year's event holds particular significance as it pays tribute to the remarkable leadership of Mrs Leah Tutu, coinciding with her 90th birthday celebration.

Global philantrophist Melinda French Gates, a prominent advocate for women and girls' empowerment, was the keynote speaker for this prestigious event. Her unwavering dedication to advancing the cause aligns seamlessly with the lecture's theme, "Unlocking Women's Power for Peace and Prosperity." Through her extensive tenure at the Gates Foundation, Gates has witnessed first-hand the incredible transformative impact of women and girls within their families, communities, and societies. Amidst global recognition, this year's lecture takes on added significance as it commemorates Tutu's 90th birthday.

Tutu, a monumental figure in the anti-apartheid movement, is being honoured through this year's theme, serving as a tribute to her unwavering leadership and invaluable contributions. “We aim to celebrate and recognise the contributions of women's leadership on a global scale and within our communities,” the foundation said. The event aims to celebrate and acknowledge the far-reaching impact of women's leadership, both on a global scale and within local communities.

A poignant addition to the lecture programme is an exhibition dedicated to celebrating Tutu's birthday. The foundation added that the showcase debuting at The Old Granary in District Six, “will spotlight the extraordinary stories of women who played pivotal roles during the anti-apartheid struggle”. This location holds historical significance, marking a momentous occasion in homage to Tutu's legacy. Subsequently, the exhibition will relocate to the CTICC, enriching the lecture's narrative.