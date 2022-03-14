Memorial drive to be held for Cape Town couple who were gunned down in their home

Cape Town – It has been a week since a Cape Town couple were shot and killed in their home in Protea Heights, Brackenfell, and the families have broken their silence. Warren and Arlene Lucas, both 37, were murdered on Sunday, March 6.

Story continues below Advertisment

Warren is the brother of singer, Craig Lucas. At the time, police arrested a 15-year-old boy for the double murder. It was later confirmed the arrested teen was the couple’s son.

More on this Teen arrested after Cape Town couple gunned down in their home

He has since appeared in court and is being represented by advocate William Booth. He is expected back in court later this week. Tributes poured in for the couple who were described as “loving, caring people” with “hearts of gold”.

Story continues below Advertisment

The families, who have remained silent during the ordeal, have since released a statement. In a post on social media, family spokesperson Bridgette Brukman said the Lucas and Petersen families expressed their appreciation for all the love they had received since the couple died. “As you may know, this has been a very difficult situation for the two families who lost a son and daughter.

Story continues below Advertisment

“At the same time, we’ve had to assist their son, who is a minor with severe mental illness, and who is facing a serious criminal charge, for which he still needs to be properly assessed and to receive much-needed trauma counselling, along with his younger sister,” the statement read. The family said a memorial drive-by had been arranged for Wednesday, March 16 from 5pm until 7pm at the Lucas home in Gladstone Road, Matroosfontein. They will then proceed to York Way in Matroosfontein (Arlene’s family home) to celebrate the lives of the couple.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We trust that the media and community will keep us in your prayers, that you will grant us the necessary support and respect our privacy as we try as best as we can to deal with the upcoming week of paying our last respects to two young amazing persons, who sadly lost their lives.” The families have also urged the public to educate themselves about mental illness which affects so many. “We must embrace those facing mental illnesses and educate ourselves on how best to help and support those affected by it,” the families said.