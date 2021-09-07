Metrorail secures 26 successful arrests and convictions

Acting spokesperson for Metrorail, Nana Zenani, said the suspects were arrested for various crimes which ranged from robbery, malicious damage to property, drug trafficking and breaking and entering.

Metrorail has managed to secure a total 26 arrests and successful convictions between August 19 and September 2.

The suspects were arrested in areas such as Maitland, Bellville, Kuilsriver, Retreat, Parow, Kensington, Eerste River, Goodwood and Stellenbosch.

She said further arrests were made by the Western Cape Security patrol teams in the Bellville, Parow, Peter Barlow, Oostersee hotspots in the last 72 hours.

“The patrol teams responded to a massive fire at the back of Regional Train Control Centre and a nearby substation in Bellville. On arrival, the team noticed three suspects sitting near a fire with copper cables burning on the flames. The patrol team further investigated the area and discovered more signal cables that were abandoned at the scene. One suspect managed to escape while two others were apprehended and handed over to South African Police Service (SAPS),” Zenana said