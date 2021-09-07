Metrorail secures 26 successful arrests and convictions
Metrorail has managed to secure a total 26 arrests and successful convictions between August 19 and September 2.
Acting spokesperson for Metrorail, Nana Zenani, said the suspects were arrested for various crimes which ranged from robbery, malicious damage to property, drug trafficking and breaking and entering.
The suspects were arrested in areas such as Maitland, Bellville, Kuilsriver, Retreat, Parow, Kensington, Eerste River, Goodwood and Stellenbosch.
She said further arrests were made by the Western Cape Security patrol teams in the Bellville, Parow, Peter Barlow, Oostersee hotspots in the last 72 hours.
“The patrol teams responded to a massive fire at the back of Regional Train Control Centre and a nearby substation in Bellville. On arrival, the team noticed three suspects sitting near a fire with copper cables burning on the flames. The patrol team further investigated the area and discovered more signal cables that were abandoned at the scene. One suspect managed to escape while two others were apprehended and handed over to South African Police Service (SAPS),” Zenana said
She said the Western Cape security team will continue to partner with communities in combating theft and vandalism of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) assets along the network.
Neighbourhood watches and ordinary citizens contributed significantly towards intelligence gathering but in arrests as well, she said.
“This is demonstrated by the successful arrest of two suspects who were caught in the act of digging up Metrorail cables.
“Vigilant community members reported seeing suspects carrying spades and walking in the direction of Oostersee Station which has been classified as a vandalism hotspot. The Western Cape Metrorail security team responsible for the area between Belville and Oostersee responded to the call, caught the suspects and handed them over to the Bellville police station,” Zenana said.
She added the security team will be hosting a series of informative workshops with various neighbourhood watches to educate community organisations regarding the Criminal Procedures Act, Criminal Matters Amendment Act and crime preventive strategies in the areas situated near Metrorail operational lines.
IOL